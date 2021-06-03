Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $168.76

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $168.76 and last traded at $168.56, with a volume of 7725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.84.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.41.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $330,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,686 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $275,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,026,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 196.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after purchasing an additional 568,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after purchasing an additional 226,743 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

