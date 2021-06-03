National Bank Financial Raises Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$45.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LB. CSFB lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.67.

LB traded down C$0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$44.35. 186,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,080. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$45.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.9100003 EPS for the current year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

