National Grid (LON:NG) PT Set at GBX 1,035 by UBS Group

National Grid (LON:NG) has been given a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

NG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,024.23 ($13.38).

Get National Grid alerts:

LON:NG opened at GBX 960.60 ($12.55) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 909.94. The company has a market capitalization of £34.15 billion and a PE ratio of 20.52. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.