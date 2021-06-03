NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.70. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

