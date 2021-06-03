nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nCino updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.06)-(0.05) EPS and its FY22 guidance to $(0.23)-(0.21) EPS.

Shares of NCNO opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -186.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.28. nCino has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

Get nCino alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $22,743,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,626,070.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,886.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 404,171 shares of company stock worth $27,500,036 in the last three months.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.