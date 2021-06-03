nDivision (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Shares Up 7.9%

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN)’s share price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.89. 105,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 37,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

About nDivision (OTCMKTS:NDVN)

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for nDivision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nDivision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.