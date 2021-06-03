Neo (NEO) Achieves Market Cap of $4.19 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Neo has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $59.41 or 0.00155994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $4.19 billion and $666.53 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00067915 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.85 or 0.00314685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00079667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00025648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Neo

Neo is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

