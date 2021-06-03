NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Up to $40.25

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.25, but opened at $41.27. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 369 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -496.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

