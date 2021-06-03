NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 220.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06. NetApp has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.47.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

