NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 220.25% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. NetApp has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $80.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.26.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

