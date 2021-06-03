NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $74.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price upped by Barclays from $68.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NTAP. Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

NetApp stock opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.06. NetApp has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $80.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 220.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,393,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of NetApp by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its position in NetApp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in NetApp by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,213 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 87,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

