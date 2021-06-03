NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim Sells 517 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 517 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $20,468.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $28,600.22.

On Thursday, April 1st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $21,263.90.

On Friday, March 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 782 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $33,719.84.

NTGR stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 826,392 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,192,000 after purchasing an additional 410,933 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,894,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after purchasing an additional 356,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

