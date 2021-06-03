Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

