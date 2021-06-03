New Found Gold (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) Trading 9.1% Higher

New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) traded up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.28. 196,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 139,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of New Found Gold in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds an interest in the Queensway project comprising 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims that covers an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

