Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWPHF)

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

