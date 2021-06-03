Newton (NEW) Reaches Market Cap of $16.53 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, Newton has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $16.53 million and $2.72 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00070587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.59 or 0.00285168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.35 or 0.00194306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.16 or 0.01189155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,847.29 or 1.00172299 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033584 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

