NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NHF)

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,077. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.97.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

