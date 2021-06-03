NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Increased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,958,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 305.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 57,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

