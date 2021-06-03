Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Shares Up 7,600%

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) traded up 7,600% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.77. 5,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 4,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NICMF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nickel Mines in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Nickel Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

About Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF)

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

