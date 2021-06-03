Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Short Interest Up 23.6% in May

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 327,100 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the April 29th total of 264,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NCBS stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.31. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 30.93%. Equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

