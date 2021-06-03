NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.30 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $57.60. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.64% from the stock’s previous close.

NIO has been the subject of several other research reports. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.52. NIO has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in NIO by 3,018.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NIO by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 452,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,031,000 after purchasing an additional 95,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in NIO by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

