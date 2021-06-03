Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,553,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 74,603,898 shares.The stock last traded at $5.62 and had previously closed at $5.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOK. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00, a PEG ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Nokia by 3,404.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

