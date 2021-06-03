Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Hits New 52-Week High at $123.25

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $123.25 and last traded at $122.03, with a volume of 1052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.19.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.11.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,276 shares of company stock worth $17,540,631. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.