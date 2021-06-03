Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $313.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market cap of $333.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

