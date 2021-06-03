Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 3,807 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $145.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.31. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.