Novare Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upped their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

Shares of CVX opened at $107.78 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

