Novare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $147.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.85. The firm has a market cap of $203.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.76.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.09%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

