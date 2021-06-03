Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 71,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 687,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,309,000 after purchasing an additional 31,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,657.33 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.76.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NUAN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,397,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at $18,161,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,570 shares of company stock worth $17,320,366 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

