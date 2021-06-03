Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NVG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 224,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,123. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.17.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile
