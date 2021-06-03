Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NVG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 224,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,123. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.17.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

