Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.304 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of JCE stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $16.36. 43,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,199. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.83.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

