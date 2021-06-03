Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.304 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of JCE stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $16.36. 43,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,199. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.83.
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
