Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

JQC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,034. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.59. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $6.73.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65,100.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,710. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

