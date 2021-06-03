Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:JDD opened at $10.60 on Thursday. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

