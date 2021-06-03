Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.60. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $17.65.
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Read More: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.