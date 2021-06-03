Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:NID traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.46. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,647. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

