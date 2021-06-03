Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE:NID traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.46. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,647. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
