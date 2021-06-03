Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE NUV traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $11.43. 214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,036. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.29.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

