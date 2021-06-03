Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE NUV traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $11.43. 214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,036. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.29.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
