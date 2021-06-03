Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
NUV stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 273,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,036. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
