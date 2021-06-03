Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
