Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:NXP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,337. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $18.89.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

