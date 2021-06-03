Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on July 1st

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BXMX stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.89. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

