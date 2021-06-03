Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:BXMX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of BXMX stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $14.34.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

