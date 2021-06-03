Nvwm LLC Acquires 4,817 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 468.7% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.81.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the sale, the president now owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $61.33 on Thursday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.