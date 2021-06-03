Nvwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

ABBV opened at $111.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.38. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.