Nvwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Facebook stock opened at $324.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,938,003 shares of company stock valued at $591,503,977. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

