Nvwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,347,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 885.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 96,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,984,000 after purchasing an additional 272,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,846 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

