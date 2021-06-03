Nvwm LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 66,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,397,564. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

