Nvwm LLC Trims Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Nvwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Sonoco Products makes up approximately 1.2% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 55,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after acquiring an additional 48,056 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SON opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $47.83 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $789,084 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

