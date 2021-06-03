Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) & Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Head to Head Comparison

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Iowa First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $50.92 million 3.15 $13.69 million N/A N/A Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A $2.33 million N/A N/A

Oak Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Iowa First Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Iowa First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 29.08% 12.13% 1.01% Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iowa First Bancshares has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.4% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Iowa First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in Oakdale, California and surrounding areas. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans and trade finance, and small business administration loans, as well as consumer loans consisting of personal loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through seventeen full-service branch offices in Oakdale, Sonora, Bridgeport, Bishop, Mammoth Lakes, Modesto, Manteca, Patterson, Turlock, Ripon, Stockton, Escalon, and Sacramento, California; and one loan production office in Sonora, California. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

Iowa First Bancshares Company Profile

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides safe deposit, funds transmitting, trust, debit and credit card, Internet banking, automated teller machine, and other banking services. It operates through 4 locations in Muscatine and 2 locations in Fairfield, Iowa. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

