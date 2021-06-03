Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Now Covered by Truist

Equities research analysts at Truist started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

