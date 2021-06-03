Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 66,480 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 74,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,247.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 56,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,982,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OII stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 3.57. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.56.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

