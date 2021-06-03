Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $18.20

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $17.42. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 3,393 shares trading hands.

OII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 3.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $630,301.50. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 274,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.